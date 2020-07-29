A Victorian manufacturer has risen to the challenge of making personal protective equipment (PPE), which until now was only available from overseas.

Micro Plastics in Dandenong South recognised the need for a locally produced reusable face mask in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

After undertaking extensive R&D, retooling and experiencing a materials shortage earlier this year, it has secured the coveted P1 and P2 respirator rating.

Micro Plastics managing director Russell Lacey said the company was proud to be the only producer of reusable face masks in Australia with P1 and P2 certification.

“We’re in negotiations with some major distributors who want to highlight Australian made products. Currently we’re gearing up to produce 10,000 units per week,” he said.

Sold by Australian family-owned business MP Aussie Products, the masks filter at least 94 per cent of airborne particles, including biologically active airborne viruses and bacteria.

The announcement comes at a time when there has never been more community and media focus on Australian products.

Micro Plastics is a member of the South-East Manufacturers Alliance, a peak industry group that represents manufacturers in Melbourne’s south-east region.

SEMMA CEO, Vonda Fenwick said it was encouraging to see local suppliers involved in the supply chain.

“Australian local manufacturers are exactly that, local,” she said. “They use local suppliers and create local jobs.

“If you look at any economically successful country in the world, you’re looking at a country that’s got a healthy, robust, industrialised sector, you’ve got a country that’s manufacturing.”