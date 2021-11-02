Victoria recognises exporting manufacturers at GOVEAs

The Governor of Victoria Export Awards (GOVEAs) have awarded various manufacturers that are supporting thousands of jobs across the state at the 42nd annual event.

Medical technology manufacturer, Invetech, was named Victorian Exporter of the Year. Invetech achieved a 53 per cent increase in exports in 2020-21 and secured a major contract with an international diagnostics company specialising in molecular detection of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

“We are very honoured to receive the award as recognition of our export achievements,” Invetech president Andreas Knaack said.

“Over the last 18 months we have been fortunate to be able to leverage Victorian technology and knowhow for our international clients by creating solutions that detect COVID-19 and support the fight against cancer.”

Gabriela Safrankova from advanced electronics manufacturer, Coolon, received the Victorian Women in International Business Award for playing a leading role in the company’s ongoing success in Latin America.

Minister for Trade Martin Pakula congratulated the 14 winners at the virtual GOVEAs event alongside the governor of Victoria, Linda Dessau, who is patron of the awards.

“Our exporters produce amazing results that put Victoria’s name up in lights around the world and support thousands of jobs at home,” Pakula said.

“These awards honour outstanding achievement and will inspire others to innovate and excel.”

The other GOVEAs winners included OMC International, Hi Form, Deliciou, OET, Cobalt Design, Typsy Group, Packform, Sunpower Renewables, AW Bell, Safescape, Care Essentials and iBuild.

The awards cover Victoria’s key export industries, small business, sustainability and emerging exporters and recognise ingenuity, excellence, innovation, creativity and leadership.

Exports play a critical role in Victoria’s economy, contributing $44 billion annually and helping to support more than 330,000 jobs. Collectively, this year’s award winners export to more than 40 markets.

The Victorian government has supported exporters affected by the global pandemic through its $15.7 million Export Recovery Package, as well as through the government’s international network of trade and investment offices, the largest network of any Australian state.

The full list of categories and winners can be found at global.vic.gov.au/govea.