Victoria backs advanced manufacturing with new grants

Minister for manufacturing sovereignty Ben Carroll announced Victorian manufacturers can apply for grants of up to $250,000 under the Made in Victoria – Manufacturing Growth Program.

The program will support local manufacturers to introduce new technologies, expand operations and improve productivity.

It’s a key part of the Victorian state government’s plan to grow advanced manufacturing and builds on the success of previous grant rounds.

The program awarded more than $10 million to 29 projects last year, creating more than 550 new jobs across the state.

“We’re backing local businesses to get the support they need to succeed and take advantage of new opportunities – keeping Victoria at the forefront of Australian manufacturing,” Carroll said.

“Victoria is the home of advanced manufacturing in Australia and we’re continuing to invest in this sector because we know how critical it is to growing our economy and creating jobs.”

Businesses that have benefitted from last year’s grants include Waste Converters Recycling, which is establishing new robotics lines, and Dentalife Australia, which has brought manufacturing back to Victoria for its hospital-grade disinfectant wipes.

“This grant has helped us expand our medical device infection control manufacturing facility, reducing the reliance on imported products and creating more local jobs,” Dentalife managing director Tom Stray said.

Manufacturing employs more than 260,000 people in Victoria and contributes around $31 billion to the state’s economy each year.

Underpinned by the Made in Victoria 2030: Manufacturing Statement, the state government is backing the state’s advanced manufacturers to innovate, grow production and capitalise on opportunities through a range of initiatives.

This includes the $2 billion Breakthrough Victoria Fund, the $20 million Australian Medtech Manufacturing Centre, the $6.95 million Low Carbon Manufacturing Grants program and the $4.5 million Digital Jobs for Manufacturing program.

Applications for the Made in Victoria – Manufacturing Growth Program are open now.