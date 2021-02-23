Vic government $4.4m grant for innovators to manufacture from reusable waste

The Victorian state government is giving innovators $4.4 million to create everyday products from reusable waste while getting those ideas out of the lab and into the market with a new round of recycling infrastructure grants.

Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change Lily D’Ambrosio announced 19 projects will share in $2.6 million to support innovative use of recycled materials in infrastructure projects delivered by local councils and alpine resort management boards.

“We’re reshaping our waste and recycling industry, driving job creation and putting valuable materials back into the economy,” Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change Lily D’Ambrosio said. “Projects like this give old tyres and old materials a new life. This kind of innovation creates endless business opportunities and jobs.”

Together these 19 projects will support 338 new jobs and use approximately 2,000 tonnes of recycled materials, including glass, plastic and rubber, to create roads, footpaths, outdoor park furniture, drainage and pavements.

Among the successful councils is the City of Darebin, who has secured $300,000 to upgrade the KP Hardiman Hockey Field using recycled material. Players are expected to be scoring goals at the upgraded facilities by July 2021.

As part of the redevelopment, recycled glass will be used in new concrete pathways, recycled plastic will become asphalt, and outdoor furniture and shockpads installed under artificial turf will be made from rubber tyres.

The Labor Government will further increase the use of recycled materials across the economy by supporting innovation and product development with the launch of the $1.8 million Research and Development Fund.

Grants of between $75,000 and $300,000 are available to support research institutes and industry to develop new products made from recycled materials including plastic, paper, cardboard, glass and tyres.

These grants will see more recycled materials used in local community spaces and the development of exciting products that we are yet to discover, helping to create local jobs in new industries.