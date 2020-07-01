Vic gov bringing in high tech companies to invest in the state

The Victorian Government is attracting high-profile tech companies from across the world to invest in Victoria, with the potential of creating hundreds of new jobs, according to the press statement.

Tech consulting firm Slalom LLC will establish its Australian headquarters in Melbourne to support their work across Asia Pacific, creating 200 new jobs over the next two years.

Slalom is among a number of global companies that have chosen to invest in Victoria over the last twelve months.

From their Melbourne office, Slalom will work with businesses to design tech solutions that enhance online customer experiences – a growing focus for many companies who are navigating through the coronavirus pandemic.

Digital technology is one of the priority industries in the government’s long-term strategy to attract international investment and support Victorian jobs.

This strategy will play a key role in Victoria’s economic recovery as we rebuild from the coronavirus pandemic by creating jobs in areas set to drive future economic growth.

Victoria’s tech sector contributes $38.4 billion to the State’s economy and supports more than 139,000 workers across 19,941 businesses.

Valued at US$1.5-billion and headquartered in Seattle, Slalom works with over half of the Fortune 100 companies and is a top tier partner for Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft and Salesforce.

Over the last 12 months, 15 international tech companies have invested or increased their investment in Victoria, strengthening Victoria’s capabilities in emerging tech areas such as cyber security, artificial intelligence and data analytics.

“This is a big win for Victoria. Our strategy to attract international investment will help the Victorian economy bounce back from the economic impacts of the coronavirus,” Treasurer Tim Pallas said.

“Slalom is a great addition to our thriving tech sector and this investment will only keep pushing us forward as Australia’s leading tech city.”

“Melbourne is home to more than half of Australia’s top 20 tech companies and there is no slowing us down. Boosting our tech capabilities is critical to ensuring Victoria’s economic growth,” Minister for Innovation, Medical Research and Digital Economy Jaala Pulford said.