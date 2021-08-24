Ventia secures engineering support contract with ADF

Ventia, an infrastructure services provider, has secured a new contract with the Department of Defence, Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group (CASG), to deliver engineering support platforms for the Australian Defence Force (ADF), under Project Land 8120 Phase 1.

The contract will generate $158 million in revenue to Ventia over five years.

Ventia has brought together a team of equipment partners including JCB/CEA, Manitou, Liebherr Mobile Cranes, Komatsu and ECLIPS and systems engineering specialist, QinetiQ, to offer the full breadth of services sought by the Australian Defence Force.

Ventia’s selection was a testament to its strong engineering and project delivery capability and 30-year history as a Defence Industry partner, Ventia group executive for Defence and Social Infrastructure Derek Osborn said.

“Ventia applies a client-focused, innovative and sustainable approach to essential infrastructure services and we are excited to bring this to Project Land 8120,” Osborn said.

“We are very proud to be taking this next step in our relationship with the Department of Defence. We look forward to working with CASG and our contract partners, to deliver this essential capability for the ADF.”

Phase 1 of the project will involve Ventia leading a team of equipment manufacturers and local engineering specialists, to supply approximately 300 earthmoving and material handling vehicles. A minor modification will occur to meet specialist requirements, such as air transportation.

Vehicles will undergo a rigorous verification and validation process to ensure that specific Australian Defence requirements are met. Where required, specialist testing will be undertaken at the Australian Automotive Research Centre proving ground near Anglesea in regional Victoria, before being introduced into service.

Ventia will also provide vital integrated logistics support, develop operating manuals, maintenance specifications and other technical documentation, and deliver operator training at Australian Defence Force sites across Australia.

Ventia operates across a broad range of sectors including transport, telecommunications, utilities, defence, water, energy, resources and social infrastructure.