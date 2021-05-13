Vaulta signs new deal with global battery manufacturers

Brisbane-based battery casing company Vaulta has begun work with three Canadian lithium battery manufacturers to pair ground-breaking cell casing technology with battery energy solutions.

Vaulta’s casing design uses a unique blend of graphene and polymer and allows those building batteries to save money, time, weight and space to utilise in a range of vehicles, while increasing efficiencies in safety and workforce deployment.

Vaulta founder Dominic Spooner has worked to create a shift in battery casing technology to reduce the number of parts needed to house the batteries used in electric vehicles. This delivers a greatly reduced cost to market and greater opportunity for the recycling of parts.

“I’m excited that our new battery casings will be used to help propel cars at speeds of up to more than 500kmh. Braille is a world leader in the battery space, particularly when it comes to high performance motor vehicles,” said Spooner.

“The lightness of our innovative casings, combined with their strength and thermal and electrical conductive qualities, will be a real asset in these batteries.”

The casings are also designed to be reusable and reduce waste, which aligns with Braille, Focus and Grafoid’s unique assets for future use in planes and vehicles. They will be tested in the world’s fastest drag races as proof of how final products can be used in the real world.

Braille Energy Systems, Focus Graphite and Grafoid are focused on battery energy solutions and developing creative applications for graphene.

Braille is working on solutions for electric vehicles and avionics and marine and currently produces lithium batteries that are used in the best performance cars in the world, such as Australian V8 Supercars.

Braille president and CEO Lindsay Weatherdon said the partnership is an opportunity to leverage resources from both companies.

“Vaulta’s battery casing technology will deliver savings in manufacturing costs, weight and space to utilise in a wide range of applications, while greatly increasing efficiencies in safety and workforce deployment.

Focus Graphite is an advanced exploration company that produces flake graphite concentrate. ,afoid is a graphene research, development and investment company that helps produce economically scalable graphene for use in development applications by leading corporations.

Focus Graphite and Grafoid CEO Marc Roy said the company was very pleased to collaborate with Vaulta to advance battery technologies, which would provide an opportunity to leverage the resources, strengths and talent of the collective companies.