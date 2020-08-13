US and Australia strengthen collaboration for science and tech

Australia and the US have strengthened their long and productive collaborative history with a senior-level dialogue on science and frontier technologies.

Minister for Industry, Science and Technology Karen Andrews, who virtually met with White House officials, said the two nations were committed to increasing cooperation in science and technology.

“There are enormous opportunities for Australia and the US to work together on key issues such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, oceans exploration and mapping, and research integrity,” Andrews said.

“Science and technology are of major economic and security importance, especially in the COVID-19 recovery, and both nations will benefit through collaborating on policies that promote innovation and competitiveness.

“Both countries have identified opportunities to share resources and expertise, including through the newly established Global Partnership on artificial intelligence.

“We’re also keen to establish a framework for ongoing collaboration with the US and other likeminded nations to advance our common values and interests in international forums.”

The dialogue is an outcome of Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s state visit to the US last year, where he and President Donald Trump agreed to hold a joint senior-level dialogue on advancing frontier technologies.

White House Office of Science and Technology Policy director Kelvin Droegemeier and US chief technology officer Michael Kratsios led the American delegation.