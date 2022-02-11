US Air Force awards Boeing a $91 million contract

Boeing has been awarded a $91 million five-year contract with the US Air Force to continue providing aircraft guidance and navigation repairs on a range of models.

The work will be carried out at the Boeing Guidance Repair Center in Heath, Ohio, where the company has serviced components for aircraft including the B-2 Spirit, B-52 Stratofortress, E-3 Sentry and F-15 Eagle since 1996.

“We’ve partnered with the Air Force for 25 years and we’re happy to continue working alongside them for this critical repair work,” Boeing Guidance Repair Center site leader Mike Murasky said.

“We’re committed to continuing to provide the customer with the same level of service they’ve come to expect from us – high-quality products, on schedule and on cost, while remaining flexible to meet their needs.”

The Boeing Guidance Repair Center is responsible for maintaining the readiness and modernisation of guidance and navigation systems for US nuclear-capable platforms, as well as non-nuclear capable guidance and control systems, electronics and radio frequency systems, and platform processors.

In addition, the Center is home to assembly, integration and test activities for several Boeing production programs, including the KC-46 tanker, T-7A Red Hawk and the MQ-25 unmanned aircraft system.

