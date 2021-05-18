University of Sydney develops artificial retina using biomedical printing press

A researcher at the University of Sydney is developing a low-cost, 3D printable device that acts like a retina and could one day restore sight to those who have lost the capacity to see.

Created by Dr Matthew Griffith from the Australian Centre for Microscopy & Microanalysis and the School of Aerospace, Mechanical and Mechatronic Engineering, the electrical device was produced from multi-coloured carbon-based semiconductors which uses absorbed light to fire the neurons that transmit signals from the eyes to the brain.

The retina is the thin layer of tissue lining the back of the eye which functions to receive light, convert it into neural signals and send them to the brain for processing.

“Worldwide, the number of people living with vision impairment is at least 2.2 billion. Our research aims to provide a biomedical solution to those experiencing blindness from retinitis pigmentosa and age-related macular degeneration (AMD), the second being one of the leading causes of blindness in the world,” Griffith said.

The goal is to apply this type of neural interface – a device that records or stimulates an individual’s nervous system – to restore sensory function to those with spinal cord injuries and treat people with neurodegenerative diseases.

“Among other functions, neurons are the body’s signal conductors. A missing neuron link, which can be caused by, for example, a spinal cord injury, can cause severe problems. It can also be debilitating if neurons misfire – this can cause blindness and deafness, as well as diseases like Parkinson’s and epilepsy, for which there is no cure,” Griffith said.

“Neural interfaces can bridge this neuronal divide, or, in the case of misfiring, re-program the neurons.”

The device can be printed via the same method as newspaper printing.

“Similar technologies are being intensively developed, though our device differs in that it is made of carbon – the same building block as human cells. Other devices tend to be rigid and usually made of silicon or metal, which can present problems integrating with the human body that is soft and flexible. Our organic device is designed with this issue in mind,” he said.

The intention is for the device to be printed onto soft, flexible surfaces from water-based inks containing nerve growth factors, then inserted into the patient’s retina. Once the neurons reconnect to it, the retina will regain lost functionality when stimulated with light.

So far Griffith has conducted experiments using neurons from the eyes and spinal cord of mice.

“Not only did these cells survive – they grew and maintained neural functionality. The next step is to control where they grow by printing nanopatterns. This is so in future, we can direct them to grow into specific bodily locations, like a spinal cord or retina,” Griffith said.

What sets this device apart from other sight-restoring technologies is the form – others attempt to replicate the eye and brain to restore sight, which only produces large blurry shapes in black and white.

Additionally, Griffith’s device does not require electricity, instead using light from the outside world to generate power internally.

“If successful, our device will help us progress towards solving one of the great scientific challenges of the 21st century – communicating with the human body’s sensory network. We hope to achieve this using nothing but light, which opens up some really exciting prospects for the future of bioelectronic technology,” Griffith said.

Griffith has received a NHMRC Ideas grant to continue work on the project with colleagues from the University of Sydney and neurobiologists from the University of Newcastle.