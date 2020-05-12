Universal Robots to Host a Series of Interactive Webinars in May

Universal Robots will be hosting a series of insightful, live webinar for its partners, system integrators and end users in both New Zealand and Australia during May 2020.

There has never been a better time to deploy cobotics in your organisation and these webinars are designed to welcome you to the world of cobots. Safe, cost effective and efficient, cobots will help bring your manufacturing up to speed and deliver a competitive advantage.

These free interactive sessions will be hosted from 12 – 21 May and will cover the following topics:

1. 12 May: Get started with automation! Universal Robots Online Resources

2. 15 May: Faster Automation with the Ecosystem Universal Robots+

3. 19 May: Universal Robots Software: New Key Features and Benefits

4. 21 May: Optimising the Software for a Robust and Reliable Application

These webinars will be hosted by some familiar faces, Ridzwan Mustafah (Regional Technical Support Manager) and supported by Ian Choo (Technical Support Engineer). This is also a great opportunity to meet the newest addition to our team, Masayuki Mase, our Channel Development Manager for ANZ and Japanese Partners in South East Asia Oceania.

Universal Robots looks forward to welcoming all curious minds to these informative sessions. Spaces are limited and more information can be found below or in our latest newsletter.

Webinar 1: Get started with automation! Universal Robots Online Resources

Time: 10:00 – 11:00 AM (G+8), 12 May 2020, Tuesday

Register here

Webinar 2: Faster Automation with the Ecosystem Universal Robots+

Time: 10:00 – 11:00 AM (G+8), 15 May 2020, Friday

Register here

Webinar 3: Universal Robots Software: New Key Features and Benefits

Time: 10:00 – 11:00 AM (G+8), 19 May 2020, Tuesday

Register here

Webinar 4: Optimising the Software for a Robust and Reliable Application

Time: 10:00 – 11:00 AM (G+8), 21 May 2020, Thursday

Register here