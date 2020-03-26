Union calls on government to deliver for manufacturers

The textile, clothing and footwear (TCF) union has called on the Australian government to deliver on its promise to manufacturing workers deployed to produce critical medical supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE).

Local manufacturers have told the union jobs can be save by transitioning production away from clothes to in-demand products like surgical gowns, face masks, clinical waste bags and waste bag closure devices which the Commonwealth is seeking.

TCF sector secretary of the Manufacturing Division of the Construction Forestry Maritime Mining and Energy Union, Jenny Kruschel said the industry is ready for production in response to the Department of Industry’s Request for Information regarding domestic capability.

““Using existing TCF supply chains, capabilities, skills and manufacturers’ expertise is the most efficient and effective way to deliver these vital supplies, allowing medical professionals to get on with their jobs and if done right it will save jobs,” she said.

“The union will leave no stone unturned to protect the jobs of our members whilst ensuring the efficient delivery of vital medical supplies to front line medical professionals, hospitals and clinics.

“Workers in the industry are ready to play their part by using their skills to ensure the vital supply of quality products, they just need to be provided the chance.”

The union has contacted the Commonwealth and several state governments to confirm their growing requirements for medical supplies and PPE.