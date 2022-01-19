UGL secures $296 million in renewables and utilities contracts

UGL, part of CIMIC Group, has been awarded a number of design, engineering, procurement and construction contracts in the renewables and utilities sectors.

The contracts will deliver more than $296 million in combined revenue to UGL and include the:

Design and construction of two 330kV switching stations and the construction of approximately 65km of double circuit transmission line for the MacIntyre Wind Farm Precinct Connection Project for Powerlink in South West Queensland;

Design and construction works at the Mica Creek Solar Farm Project comprising an 88MW solar farm, substation and transmission line in the Mt Isa region in Queensland for APA Group; and

Engineering, procurement and construction of an 87MW solar farm and substation upgrade works at Tailem Bend for Vena Energy in South Australia.

“We are proud to be supporting the growth of the Australian renewable energy market with these projects,” CIMIC Group executive chairman and chief executive officer Juan Santamaria said.

“UGL has deep experience in critical power infrastructure across transmission lines, solar farms and other renewables, and recently completed work on the Victorian Big Battery project in Victoria and the Wallgrove Grid Battery project in NSW.”

UGL is a market leader in Australian renewables projects and in the design and construction of high voltage transmission lines, UGL managing director Doug Moss said.

“The Mica Creek project will be UGL’s third solar project for APA Group and the Tailem Bend 2 project is a continuation of the work we performed with Vena Energy on the adjacent site, both great examples of how UGL enjoys strong relationships with our clients,” Moss said.

“We look forward to continuing our relationships with them through these contract wins.”

Each of the contracts commenced in late 2021 and are expected to be completed in 2023.