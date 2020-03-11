Two thirds of Australians prefer Australian-made building products

A recent Roy Morgan survey has found two thirds of Australians prefer to buy Australian-made building products, with 61 per cent choosing to purchase Australian tools and hardware.

Factors that contribute to consumer decision include high quality, use of ethical labour, and supporting local jobs and employment, according to the research.

Australia Made Campaign CEO Ben Lazzaro has encouraged shoppers and renovators to look for the Australian Made logo when shopping for products.

“Australian manufacturers make some of the highest quality building products in the world, and from our most recent research, these products and materials are increasingly preferred by builders and home renovators,” he said.

Mumme Tools, one of Australia’s leading manufacturers of hand-forged tools, has used Australian-made products for more than a decade.

Their tools are used across mine sites by heavy industry, councils, defence forces, tradespeople and by home DIYers.

Mumme Tools marketing manager David Shepherd said the company was proud to be an Australian manufacturer.

“We believe it is important to retain the skills that have been built in Australia over the last couple of hundred years,” he said.

“Supporting Australian manufacturers allows us to pass these skills on to future generations.”

Cable manufacturer Prysmian also believes in the benefits of manufacturing locally.

Prysmian Australia CEO Hamavand Shroff said customers recognise the Australian Made logo and want to support the products.

“When you purchase an Australian-made cable, carrying the Australian Made logo, you know you are getting a locally-made product made to the highest quality standard,” he said. “You are also contributing heavily to the growth and development of Australia.”

Other Australian building products and tools that carry the logo include: