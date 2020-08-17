TS Queen Mary to be restored following donation

The iconic steamship TS Queen Mary will be restored following a $185,000 donation by engineering and tech giant AVEVA to fund its 3D visualisation shipbuilding software.

AVEVA will supply its purpose-built solution for shipbuilding that offers integrated 1D, 2D and 3D engineering and design tools pro bono to support the Friends of TS Queen Mary and naval architects Brookes Bell restore the vessel.

The transformation of the iconic commonwealth vessel is the last of her kind in the world, listed in the Core 40 fleet of the UK’s National Historic Ship Register as a ship of national pre- eminence.

AVEVA CEO Craig Hayman said the FTSE-listed firm was proud to support Friends of TS Queen Mary with the restoration of this historic vessel and commonwealth treasure.

“The Queen Mary is a shining example of the UK’s history of innovation and design and this restoration and preservation opportunity taking advantage our state-of-the-art software is an accolade that we are proud to earn,” he said.

“This project will not only enable us to learn more about this historic ship and its famous predecessors but will also provide great insight and know-how for the future development and restoration of similar vessels.”

HRH Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, is royal Patron of the ship. A true commonwealth icon, she transported King George VI, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, and young Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret as well as Mrs. Eleanor Roosevelt during World War II. The ship is being restored as a heritage destination in Glasgow and will be open to members of the public in 2022.

Friends of TS Queen Mary and Brookes Bell chose AVEVA’s shipbuilding solution to capture the complex shapes of the ship’s design so that they can begin the restoration process.

The introduction of AVEVA’s advanced shipbuilding software will enable the original vessel structure to be 3D-modelled accurately and in detail, seamlessly linking the model to construction and production drawings, so that shipyard production information for replacement parts can be efficiently produced.

AVEVA provides world-leading marine software solutions for the design, production and modification of large and complex projects in the offshore and shipbuilding industries. Offering the full-lifecycle solution from engineering and design, through resource management to smart production into asset performance management and monitoring and control, AVEVA’s shipbuilding technology is the most complete in the market.

Once the design phase is completed, AVEVA will use TS Queen Mary’s data – in partnership with the Friends organisation – for internal training and future product testing to support the development of vessels for decades to come.

Senior naval architect with Brookes Bell, Andy McGibbon said with AVEVA’s contribution, the design and restoration process would be completely transformed.

“This is a very exciting project, and with AVEVA’s Shipbuilding & Marine Lifecycle Solutions, we’re able to completely transform the design and restoration process – driving huge improvements in design efficiency, quality, and ensuring that the design is fault free and the vessel is sympathetically restored for the benefit of future generations.”

The TS Queen Mary has been described as “the last survivor of her class anywhere in the world” – an example of the iconic Clyde steamer class of ships. Now being preserved as a museum ship, TS Queen Mary was powered by three direct drive steam turbines, and carried 2,086 passengers, making her the largest excursion turbine on the River Clyde.

Built in 1933 to serve Glasgow and the West of Scotland, TS Queen Mary follows a historic life in service, during which she regularly transported more than 13,000 passengers a week throughout World War II and maintained vital transport services on the River Clyde.