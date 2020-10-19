TrueGreen and Nexport to advance CleanTech manufacturing

Nexport, the largest supplier of electric buses in Australia, has responded to the NSW state government’s decision to electrify its 8,000 fleet of buses, by sourcing a state-based production plant to develop a 7-star rated zero-emissions production facility for electric vehicles – buses, trucks, logistics vans and cars.

As part of an industry-led initiative, TrueGreen purchased a 51-hectare site within an enterprise zone at Moss Vale in the Southern Highlands earlier this year.

Nexport’s CEO, Luke Todd, said TrueGreen was focused on driving change by backing Australia’s most innovative CleanTech businesses across industry verticals that will help lead Australia’s future prosperity and generate positive environmental and social benefits.

“TrueGreen and Nexport are planning to bring automotive manufacturing back to Australia with the next generation of cost-effective electric vehicles,” Todd said.

“It’s vital to Australia’s long-term future and prosperity that we look for advance CleanTech manufacturing opportunities that we can export to other countries.”

Planning is underway to invest $700m in a smart advanced manufacturing base and eco-village where it will build electric vehicles and support other CleanTech businesses and projects. It is expected to create more than 2,000 new skilled jobs over the next five years.

The initiative follows a 2020 parliamentary inquiry and the testing of a significant number of Nexport buses in metropolitan Sydney.

Nexport is majority owned by TrueGreen Impact Group (TrueGreen), an active investment group that has developed a portfolio of best-in-class positive CleanTech companies.

TrueGreen is in late-stage negotiations with a number of other CleanTech businesses across its various investment verticals which include mobility, construction, plastic-free materials, land rehabilitation, renewables and Indigenous participation.

In September, TrueGreen undertook a large stage one capital raising, and added a number of investors, has a strong pipeline of CleanTech investment opportunities as it focuses on its next stage of growth.