Tritium launches facility for Biden’s green initiatives

Australian manufacturer Tritium has opened its first fast charger manufacturing facility in the United States.

The manufacturer of chacharge (DC) fast chargers for Electric Vehicles (EVs), has opened its first US-based fast charger manufacturing facility in Lebanon, Tennessee. The facility will bolster the growth of EV charging infrastructure in the US, meet government decarbonisation goals, and create over 500 jobs over the next five years – playing a key part in the Biden administration’s clean energy initiative.

Tritium chief executive officer Jane Hunter said the opening of the Tennessee factory is an important milestone for Tritium, for Tennessee and most importantly, for American drivers.

“As many as 35 million electric vehicles are expected to be in use by 2030 and those vehicles will require more powerful and convenient charging infrastructure,” she said.

“It’s crucial that America’s charging infrastructure is built right here in the US. Americans will rely on it to get to work, to school, to doctor’s appointments, and more. It needs to be reliable, and it needs to be able to grow to meet their needs. And when we make chargers here in the US, we reduce supply chain and shipping delays, and we help build the manufacturing ecosystem that will employ more Americans.”

Tritium chief operating officer Glen Casey added, “I’ve worked in manufacturing for more than 30 years and I can truly say that this new facility is world-class. Like our products, we’ve designed our manufacturing process to be modular and scalable. This design allowed us to bring the Tennessee factory online in five months, which is one of the fastest setup times I’ve experienced in my career.”

The facility will initially produce Tritium’s award-winning RTM fast charger, and production of the top-of-the-line PKM150 is expected to begin in early 2023. The PKM150 chargers are compact, reliable, cost-effective, and compatible with all EVs, marking a significant advance in EV charging technology.

Additionally, the PKM150 is anticipated to fulfil requirements for the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in the US, which was recently enacted to fight inflation and help reduce carbon emissions by roughly 40 per cent by 2030. It is also expected to meet the Buy America Act standards in Q1 2023, thus making the PKM150 an optimal candidate for funding from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program.

The facility was announced in February 2022 at a press event at the White House.