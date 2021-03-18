Tritium hosts Australian Members of Parliament

Brisbane-based DC fast charging manufacturer for electric vehicles, Tritium, has hosted Australian Members of Parliament at its manufacturing facilities.

The Honourable Anthony Albanese MP (Leader of the Opposition), Dr Jim Chalmers MP (Member for Rankin and Shadow Treasurer), and Terri Butler MP (Member for Griffith and Shadow Minister for Environment and Water) toured the Tritium facilities, learning about the company’s beginnings, growth, and technology.

Speaking to the importance and necessity of good, sustainable job growth, Albanese said Tritium is an Australian success story to be replicated.

“What Tritium shows is that we can be the best in the world, not just compete with the rest of the world.” he said.

“This company has shown leadership, and over 20 years is now the world leader.

“It shows how good Australia can be if we commercialise our science, if we commercialise the capacity of our innovation.”

For more than two decades, Tritium has created high-value jobs developing and manufacturing cutting-edge technology in the e-mobility industry.

Tritium CEO Jane Hunter said the company now has up to 20 per cent of the global market share in DC fast charging for electric vehicles, backed by power electronic technology that was developed over many years.

“We’re honoured to be recognised as an Australian success story, and look forward to continuing to provide the world with the most advanced design, architecture, and quality DC fast charging technology for many years to come,” she said.

The company currently employs over 250 personnel in Brisbane and 350 around the world.