Fast charging infrastructure for Australia’s longest EV highway

Australian manufacturer Tritium has announced that they will provide fast chargers for a new electric vehicle (EV) highway across Western Australia.

The EV highway will span over 7,000 kilometres across the state, making it Australia’s longest EV highway.

The project is part of a $43.5 million investment by the Western Australian government, focused on expanding access to EV infrastructure across the state.

To launch the investment, the Western Australian government, through its energy utilities Synergy and Horizon Power, awarded a contract to JET Charge, which will supply hardware for 98 fast chargers across 49 locations.

The first charging stations supplied by Tritium are expected to be installed early next year, and the full network of 98 chargers is anticipated to be fully operational by early 2024.

Tritium, a global developer and manufacturer of direct current fast charging technology for EVs, will supply its award-winning 75kW modular fast charger for this unprecedented charging infrastructure for some of Horizon Power’s regional sites.

Tritium CEO Jane Hunter said it was fantastic to see government policies supporting EV uptake in Australia.

“Western Australia is a state with vast unpopulated distances, and governments have a role to play supporting highway electrification in rural and remote areas where site utilisation may not be profitable for private sector operators,” Hunter said.

“We’re excited to be working with our partners at JET Charge on this fantastic project to electrify the Western Australian highways and we look forward to continuing to provide the fast charger hardware, software, and services needed to support rapid EV adoption here in Australia and around the world.”

Tritium will manufacture all chargers for the project in its Brisbane factory, which has an annual production capacity of approximately 5,000 units. Recently, Tritium opened its first electric vehicle fast charger manufacturing facility in the United States.

JET Charge CEO Tim Washington said they were honoured to be selected by the Western Australian government for the project.

“For almost a decade, JET Charge has been a leader in Australia’s transition to electric transportation.

“We’re excited to partner with Tritium, which makes some of the most advanced chargers in the world right here in Australia. With help from partners like them, we will continue to increase access to charging technology across the country, giving every Australian the opportunity to drive electric,” Washington said.