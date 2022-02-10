Tritium to build its first US manufacturing facility

On 8 February, President Joe Biden threw a spotlight on Australian electric vehicle charging company, Tritium, and its decision to build its first US manufacturing facility in Tennessee to meet an increasing global demand.

It is anticipated that the new facility will include up to six production lines for Tritium’s DC fast chargers, including their award-winning RTM and new PKM150 models, and deliver over 500 jobs to Tennessee over the next five years.

“The new manufacturing facility Tritium announced today is more than just great news for Tennessee,” Biden said. “Yes, it’s going to create more than 500 good-paying jobs in Tennessee, but it’s going to deliver greater dignity and a little more breathing room to workers and their families. And it’s going to have a ripple effect far beyond one state.

“Later this week, we’re going to announce a state-by-state allocation for $5 billion of the funding for these chargers, so states can start making plans to build out what will become a national network of electric vehicle chargers.”

The new facility is projected to produce up to 30,000 of EV chargers per year, complying with Buy America Act requirements for domestic sourcing.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (Bipartisan Infrastructure Law) is also expected to provide $7.5 billion of investment for deploying a network of 500,000 EV chargers along highway corridors in the US. This is intended to provide convenient charging options and encourage the electrification of transportation across the country.

Tritium’s US expansion is part of a global trend bringing convenient and fast EV charging solutions to the masses. Production is expected to start at the Tennessee facility sometime in the third quarter of 2022 and is anticipated to help the company facilitate distribution of its products throughout the US. This is where Tritium has recently seen revenue expansion as a proportion of its overall revenue mix.

The larger aim is to expand Tritium’s global impact beyond the 3.6 million high-power charging sessions across 41 countries that it has already provided. Tritium also expects to announce the expansion of its European manufacturing capacity, with plans to expand existing or establish new facilities in 2023.

“Tritium’s investment in a US-based, cutting-edge facility for manufacturing is part of our strong push toward global growth in support of the e-mobility industry,” Tritium CEO Jane Hunter said. “With the help of the hard-working residents of Tennessee, we expect to double or even triple our charger production capacity to further our product distribution throughout the US.”

President Joe Biden remarks on rebuilding manufacturing.