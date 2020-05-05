Tradiebot appoints new industry director in North America

Australian immersive technology software company, Tradiebot Industries, has announced the appointment of Beth Rutter, a long-time collision industry professional, who will lead the company’s expansion into the North America.

Rutter brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in the collision repair industry into the new role as Director of Industry and Customer Engagement, North America.

Rutter said she was energised by the opportunity to join Tradiebot and introduce the company’s immersive training technology to the North American market.

“The prevalence of Advanced Driver Assist Systems, increased use of composite materials and the ever- increasing need for qualified technicians, has created a perfect storm for our industry,” she said.

“Now more than ever, repair procedures, tools and equipment need to be as technologically advanced as the systems that have been damaged, and Tradiebot’s Augmented and Virtual Reality solutions are more than equal to the task.”

Rutter will manage all North American industry and customer engagement ,and work with schools, industry and collision repair businesses to promote the company’s virtual training products and education gaming technologies.

Tradiebot Industries CEO Mario Dimovski said Rutter possesses the right approach and understanding of the company vision.

“The expansion for Tradiebot into the American market has been in planning for some time and I am delighted we have appointed Beth Rutter to head industry and customer engagement,” he said.

“Beth possesses the right approach and deep understanding of Tradiebot’s, vision, culture, and mission that will be vital as we introduce the Tradiebot advanced technologies to the local market and set up trading offices in the region.”

Dimovski said the company had strong interest from key stakeholders in the North American collision industry, and support from industry bodies has been very positive.

Rutter currently serves on the Collision Industry Conference’s Education and Training Committee, and Talent Pool Committee, as well as the scholarship committee at the Women’s Industry Network, where she is building a mentorship program for young female winners.