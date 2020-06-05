Townsville lithium-ion battery plant developed by iM3

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited has provided an update on progress to the Imperium3 Townsville (“iM3TSV”) 18 GWh lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing plant, planned for Townsville, Queensland.

Townsville City Council (“Council”) has now formally adopted an amendment to its planning scheme (“Scheme”) to create a new, jobs-generating industrial precinct on the former Lansdown Station site at Calcium near Townsville. The Scheme will now allow the iM3TSV consortium to lodge its Development Application with Council for Stage 1 of the proposed lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant in the near future. GHD, one of the contributors to the Study, are currently completing detailed reports to be included in the Development Application, which Magnis expects to be completed in the coming months.

On 1 October 2019, it was announced that iM3TSV, in which Magnis holds a one third share, submitted a feasibility study (the “Study”) to the Queensland Government, for a planned 18 GWh lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing facility in Townsville. The Study incorporated a staged approach, whereby the facility would be built in three tranches of 6 GWh.

“Council is committed to establishing an environmentally sustainable, advanced manufacturing, processing and technology estate on the site that will drive economic growth and job creation for North Queensland.” “This growth and job creation are important for our economic recovery from the COVID-19 global pandemic as well as our long-term future.” “Council welcomes the State Government’s approval of our proposed amendment and will continue to engage with project partners to progress potential projects for the Lansdown industrial precinct,” Townsville Mayor, Jenny Hill said.

“We are encouraged by the progress made in Townsville as we field some serious interest from investors seeking to be involved with the project. It’s great to have the support from all forms of government who see the opportunity to bring large-scale high-tech manufacturing into Townsville,” Magnis Chairman Frank Poullas said.