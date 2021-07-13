Touch Australia 30-Surface Guard sanitiser protects for 30 days

News
Touch Australia
Latest News

Touch Australia, Australian antimicrobial protection solutions manufacturer, has collaborated with chemists and scientists to develop 30-Surface Guard, a safe and effective surface sanitiser. 

As one of the safest and most effective antimicrobial solutions on the market which fights against bacteria, viruses and germs, 30-Surface Guard was developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It provides long-lasting protection for up to 30 days with a single application. 

30-Surface Guard uses MikroGuard+ technology and has undergone over 300 individual Australian and international laboratory tests to confirm its efficacy, with tests conducted by Eurofins, Intertek, Viroxy Labs and more. 

Touch Australia
30-Surface Guard

These tests have shown that 30-Surface Guard is effective against 99.99 per cent of bacteria and viruses including Poliovirus, Herpes virus, Influenza A and Influenza B, with 30 days of residual protection on hard surfaces. 

Touch Australia’s sanitiser was reviewed and listed by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) as a hospital-grade disinfectant in its Other Therapeutic Good category.  

How does 30-Surface Guard work? 

When applied to a surface, 30-Surface Guard attracts pathogens on that surface. Once attracted, these pathogens are then killed or inactivated on contact, leaving them unable to adapt to the formula. 

As a result, there is no possibility of these pathogens developing immunity, unlike alcohol-based sanitisers. 

Simultaneously, the formula bonds to the surface and creates a protective antimicrobial layer. This layer protects against a wide range of harmful germs and bacteria for up to 30 days. 

MikroGuard+ technology 

During the 30-Surface Guard’s development and formulation, Touch Australia were mindful of the surmounting research and evidence highlighting the ineffectiveness of alcohol-based sanitisers in protecting against pathogens in the long-term. 

Research conducted by Ogilvie et al (2021) underline that Quaternary Ammonium Compounds (QACs), the active ingredient in 30-Surface Guard, were effective disinfectants for the inactivation of multiple bacteria and pathogens. 

The research illustrated that QACs go beyond inactivating the virus. QACs are quick-acting, making them practical for use in healthcare and hospitality settings where prompt disinfection is required.  

30-Surface not only sanitises surfaces but also cleans it and acts as a protectant via its antimicrobial layer – a disinfectant, cleaner and protectant in one. 

More from my site