Touch Australia 30-Surface Guard sanitiser protects for 30 days

Touch Australia, Australian antimicrobial protection solutions manufacturer, has collaborated with chemists and scientists to develop 30-Surface Guard, a safe and effective surface sanitiser.

As one of the safest and most effective antimicrobial solutions on the market which fights against bacteria, viruses and germs, 30-Surface Guard was developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It provides long-lasting protection for up to 30 days with a single application.

30-Surface Guard uses MikroGuard+ technology and has undergone over 300 individual Australian and international laboratory tests to confirm its efficacy, with tests conducted by Eurofins, Intertek, Viroxy Labs and more.

These tests have shown that 30-Surface Guard is effective against 99.99 per cent of bacteria and viruses including Poliovirus, Herpes virus, Influenza A and Influenza B, with 30 days of residual protection on hard surfaces.

Touch Australia’s sanitiser was reviewed and listed by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) as a hospital-grade disinfectant in its Other Therapeutic Good category.

How does 30-Surface Guard work?

When applied to a surface, 30-Surface Guard attracts pathogens on that surface. Once attracted, these pathogens are then killed or inactivated on contact, leaving them unable to adapt to the formula.

As a result, there is no possibility of these pathogens developing immunity, unlike alcohol-based sanitisers.

Simultaneously, the formula bonds to the surface and creates a protective antimicrobial layer. This layer protects against a wide range of harmful germs and bacteria for up to 30 days.

MikroGuard+ technology

During the 30-Surface Guard’s development and formulation, Touch Australia were mindful of the surmounting research and evidence highlighting the ineffectiveness of alcohol-based sanitisers in protecting against pathogens in the long-term.

Research conducted by Ogilvie et al (2021) underline that Quaternary Ammonium Compounds (QACs), the active ingredient in 30-Surface Guard, were effective disinfectants for the inactivation of multiple bacteria and pathogens.

The research illustrated that QACs go beyond inactivating the virus. QACs are quick-acting, making them practical for use in healthcare and hospitality settings where prompt disinfection is required.

30-Surface not only sanitises surfaces but also cleans it and acts as a protectant via its antimicrobial layer – a disinfectant, cleaner and protectant in one.