The top in-demand jobs across manufacturing

A report into the job market for the manufacturing sector has revealed the top skills shortfalls for the first half of 2020.

Field Service Technicians, Production Managers, Project Engineers, and Mechanical and Electrical Technicians were among the list of the top skills shortfalls, according to the Hays Jobs Report for January to June 2020 – which is updated twice a year to reflect changing market conditions.

“Manufacturing and operations remains a healthy and growing industry, which is leading to continued competition for skilled professionals and strong opportunities for both experienced and graduate candidates,” the report says.

Employees are wanted across diverse sectors of manufacturing, including automotive, food, defence, rail, shipbuilding, and industrial manufacturing.

Demand is high in Perth and Brisbane for Engineering Drafters, Production Managers, Engineering Managers and General Managers for companies that are reshaping the manufacturing landscape, including specialist robotics companies and bespoke technology manufacturers.

Electricians, welders and boiler makers with marine or defence experience are in high demand in Western Australia, where several defence contractors have been awarded contracts. Demand is set to continue to rise.

In the ACT, an increase in construction has led to a demand for construction manufacturing, from trusses and frames to steel fabrication, joinery and fit-out.

Lean Facilitators are sought in response to the increasing number of companies implementing lean manufacturing techniques.

Large manufacturers are also interested in employees with a dual trade as “process improvement remains top of the agenda,” according to the report.