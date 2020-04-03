Australian industrial scale metal additive manufacturing company Titomic has entered a strategic partnership with US-based technology Triton Systems to implement Titomic’s Kinetic Fusion capabilities for validation through research and development (R&D) projects with the US Department of Defence (DoD).

Under the agreement, Triton will execute DoD programs to manufacture prototypes through their 3D metal printing production processes and “upskill” technical teams in both companies through a technology transfer program.

Titomic managing director Jeff Lang said the partnership represented a strong pathway to explore commercial opportunities with the US DoD.

The joint venture seeks to explore opportunities for TKF systems within Triton’s US facilities and secure investments to fund acquisitions for service bureau rollouts.

Triton Systems chief operating officer David Model said the defence community had been looking for the capability to quickly and flexibly manufacture large scale parts using additive technology.

“We believe the TKF solution will allow Triton and Titomic to closely work with our DoD end users and prime partners to facilitate the qualification and adoption of critical additively manufactured parts for military platforms,” he said.

Triton will become the preferred partner for distributing TKF systems and TKF metal powder consumables through the US as part of the agreement.

The company has developed and delivered designs of subsystems and components to the US military since 1992.