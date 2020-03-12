Titomic signs partnership deal with Ascent Aerospace

A new partnership agreement will see Titomic, the Australian metal additive manufacturing company, produce tooling products for US company Ascent Aerospace’s customer base.

Ascent is a provider of aerospace tooling systems, assembly automation and factory

integration for the aerospace, defense and space industries globally.

As part of the two-phase partnership, Titomic will first deliver an Ascent customer approved Invar36 tool, produced using Titomic’s TKF9000 metal additive manufacturing system, and perform a test and production feasibility trial.

Titomic and Ascent will then form a joint-sales strategy for the supply of aerospace tooling, using Titomic’s metal additive manufacturing process to meet growing global demand.

Titomic managing director Jeff Lang said that the significant increase in the global tooling market was being driven by the aerospace and defence industries’ compounding need for higher production rates of carbon fiber parts.

“The increased use of carbon fiber parts in commercial aircraft has created a backlog in the supply of tooling that is not being resolved,” Lang said.

“Titomic’s partnership with Ascent Aerospace makes strategic sense to further validate the commercial opportunities for industrial scale metal additive manufacturing using Titomic’s TKF systems to resolve this current, and ongoing, backlog for tooling.”

Ascent Aerospace CEO Michael Mahfet said that his company’s research and development activities had been focused on realising the benefits of additive manufacturing technologies within the aerospace tooling market.

“Staying at the forefront of additive manufacturing positions us to remain the leader in new and innovative tooling solutions, supporting strong collaboration with our customers and supplementing our in-house, vertically integrated design and fabrication capabilities,” Mahfet said.

“We look forward to working with Titomic in the advancement of metallic 3D printing for the aerospace tooling industry.”