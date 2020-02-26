Titomic lands $25.5 million deal with global defence supplier

In what is Australia’s largest defence deal in metal additive manufacturing, local company Titomic will provide two metal additive manufacturing (metal 3d printing) machines to global defence supplier Composite Technology for $25.5 million.

“Composite Technology is pleased to partner with Titomic to introduce Titomic Kinetic Fusion systems into its current manufacturing process,” Composite Technology founder, Anthony Khouri, said.

This partnership will enable more effective, efficient and sustainable manufacturing solutions and will increase capacity in the area of defence related product and component development that will provide significant revenue opportunities for both parties.”

The deal will position Titomic as the global leader in industrial scale additive manufacturing, open up further large revenue opportunities with strong industry partnerships in high-margin industries, such as defence.

“I’m exceptionally excited to announce this first major revenue deal with Composite Technology, less than two years after commissioning our TKF Melbourne Bureau; a major achievement,” Titomic managing director, Jeff Lang, said.

“This year, 2020, will be a major year for Titomic’s commercial development, with a focus on sales revenue and to continue along our strategic trajectory to become a major player in global metal manufacturing.”

The Titomic Kinetic Fusion (TKF) Manufacturing Systems overcome the limitations of additive manufacturing for metals to manufacture complex parts without shape or size constraints. TKF offers production run capability to organisations, which enables speed-to-market, superior products with lower production inputs using fewer resources for a more sustainable future.

The TKF Manufacturing Systems achieve a phenomenal build rate of 75 kilograms of metal per hour. The capability of most standard metal 3D printers tops out at a rate of 1 kilogram per hour. Because of this leap in capability, TKF is changing the landscape of metal additive manufacturing, enabling industrial-scale serial production in direct competition with traditional manufacturing while unlocking unique material manufacturing capabilities, including the fusion of dissimilar metals and economical use of exotic metals, such as titanium.

Developed in Australia, the patented TTK process is a unique 3D printing technology, whereby metal powders are accelerated to supersonic speeds using an automated robotic process to additively manufacture parts. As these particles collide, a solid-state metallurgical bond is created to rapidly build large metal parts without the need of melting.