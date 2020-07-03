Titomic appoints new executive chairman

Schwer, who boasts a 25-year career in the global defence, manufacturing, and aerospace industries will bring a wealth of experience to Titomic.

Schwer said he was honoured to accept the role and looks forward to leading the company to capitalise on its considerable opportunities and add shareholder value.

“I believe Titomic’s industrial scale metal additive manufacturing and sustainable, green technology has tremendous commercial potential to take metal manufacturing industries into the future,” he said.

Prior to his role at SAMI, Schwer was Chairman and President of Rheinmetall International – Rheinmetall AG. He also held roles of CEO of Combat Systems and executive board member of Rheinmetall Defence overseeing the units of Combat Platforms, Weapons & Munitions, Protection Systems, and Propulsion Systems.

Schwer also has 12 years of experience at Airbus in executive roles across the defence, space and helicopter divisions.

Titomic’s managing director and founder, Jeff Lang, believes Schwer’s professional experience will lead Titomic towards a strong future.

“Andreas’ extensive professional experience in the global defence and aerospace sectors facilitates strong opportunities for Titomic to become a dominant player in the USD$4 trillion metals manufacturing industry for a green-tech future,” he said.

Schwer said he was delighted to be joining the board of a company that’s starting to make its presence felt globally, as demonstrated by the sale of two Titomic Kinetic Fusion systems to a global defence manufacturer, as well as reaching agreements with companies of the calibre of Boeing, Airbus, and Thales.

Schwer has a Dipl.-Ing in Aerospace Engineering and a PhD in System Modelling and Numerical Optimisation, both from the University of Stuttgart, and a Master of Science in System-Engineering from TU Delfi (The Netherlands).