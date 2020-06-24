Titomic appoints new directors, executive chairman retires

Australian industrial-scale additive manufacturing company Titomic has announced three new key appointments following the retirement of current executive chairman Philip Vafiadis.

Titomic has appointed Dag Stromme and Humphrey Nolan to its board of directors, while company founder Jeff Lang has taken up the role of interim executive chairman.

Lang said both Stromme and Nolan bring deep corporate and technical skills that will be invaluable to advancing Titomic’s global expansion.

“We are delighted to have attracted to Titomic the calibre of Mr Stromme and Mr Nolan as new directors,” he said.

“Both have a proven record of implementing company growth with their extensive international experience working with emerging technologies and commercial strategy in global markets.”

Stromme is a professional investor and entrepreneur with close to 30 years of experience from successful private ownership and leading European and global financial institutions, including Morgan Stanley. He currently holds 784,274 fully paid ordinary shares in Titomic.

“I am always eager to pursue opportunities which provide technology enabled solutions and address global challenges,” Stromme said.

“Titomic’s disruptive additive manufacturing technology has an important role to play in making traditional manufacturing much more resource efficient and I look forward to contributing to the further advancement and global expansion of Titomic’s business.”

Nolan is a board member and CEO with 30 years of experience in driving strategic and operational change across industrial, logistics and distribution industries.

He has held several senior positions with global logistics companies, which included roles with the P&O Group as head of corporate development and CEO of P&O Cold Logistics.

Nolan is currently chairman of both the Nolan Group and Tapex Group, both distributors of technical and industrial textiles operating across Australia and New Zealand.

“With changes to global supply chains, Titomic is well positioned to provide time and cost-efficient solutions to discrete manufacturing applications across key industries. I am looking forward to being able to support Titomic in realising these opportunities,” he said.

Vafiadis will remain a strategic advisor to the company at the request of the board under a 2-year consulting agreement.

Stromme and Nolan will commence their roles as non-executive directors on July 1.

The company will announced a new chairman soon.