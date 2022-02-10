Tickets for the postponed 2021 Endeavour Awards, Australia’s premier manufacturing industry awards, are on sale now – celebrating the best in Australian innovation, products and services on 24 March 2022 in Melbourne. The 2022 Endeavour Awards will run as planned later in the year.

The Awards, to be held at the Showtime Events Centre, will provide an opportunity for manufacturers to network and acknowledge the manufacturing industry’s best and brightest companies of 2021. This is the chance for all involved in manufacturing across Australia to celebrate their successes, share them with a broader audience, and learn more about the many remarkable personalities and enterprises that make the industry great.

Exquisite food, live music and networking opportunities make this an event not to be missed.

Presented by Manufacturers’ Monthly in partnership with the Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre (AMGC), the event’s sponsors for this year include Weld Australia, Beckhoff, VEGA, SEW Eurodrive, the Industry Capability Network (ICN), IBSA, BDO and Bestech.

To be a part of a night that recognises Australian manufacturers who are making their mark both nationally and internationally, book now to secure your place in the manufacturing awards night of the year.

To book now and for more information, visit the Endeavour Awards website.