Thales Alenia Space to build Intelsat software-defined satellites

Thales Alenia Space, a joint venture between Thales and Leonardo, has signed a contract with Intelsat, a global satellite telecom network operator, to deliver two Space Inspire software-defined satellites – Intelsat 41 and Intelsat 44.

The contract will enable Intelsat’s global software-defined satellite-based network to progress. It will add high speed dynamically allocated connectivity across Africa, Europe, the Middle East and Asia for commercial and government mobility services and cellular backhaul.

Intelsat 41 and Intelsat 44 will be based on the Space Inspire product line. It will allow seamless telecommunications mission and services reconfiguration, instant in-orbit adjustment to broadband connectivity demand and superior video broadcasting performance, while effectively maximising the satellite resources’ use.

“We are honoured that Intelsat puts its trust in Thales Alenia Space’s attractive software-defined product line,” Thales Alenia Space CEO Hervé Derrey said.

“Contributing to Intelsat vision is a real pride for our company, in particular by providing our state-of-the art fully reconfigurable in orbit solution. This new success reflects our company’s technological expertise and confirms that our Space Inspire product line, which is also supported by European and French space agencies, is perfectly matching the evolving telecom market needs in terms of agility and flexibility.”

Intelsat CEO Stephen Spengler said: “With the addition of Intelsat 41 and Intelsat 44, in partnership with Thales Alenia Space Intelsat will blanket the earth with software-defined satellites, making significant progress towards building the world’s first global 5G software-defined network, designed to unify the global telecoms ecosystem.”

In the context of the versatile and dynamic telecom market, Thales Alenia Space’s ambition is to be the satcom operators’ partner of choice for 5G software defined satcom solutions. This will build on its Space Inspire product, over 20 years of digital processing experience and its undisputed constellation expertise.