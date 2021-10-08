Ten manufacturers receive funding to commercialise their projects

The Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre (AMGC) has announced its latest round of ten co-invested projects under the Commercialisation Fund, growing local manufacturing opportunities with global potential.

Administered in consultation with all Industry Growth Centres, the 4th and 5th tranche of funding from the federal government’s Modern Manufacturing Initiative has been awarded to ten Australian manufacturers.

With just over half of the $30 million Commercialisation Fund now allocated to 31 projects, AMGC has revealed that industry contribution has exceeded minimum matched co-investment, to almost double the federal government’s commitment. Combined, the 31 successful projects will see $49.8 million invested into the crucial, job-generating industry, with $33 million coming from the industry itself.

In addressing many of the six National Manufacturing Priorities, the successful recipients include:

Sea Forest Ltd (TAS) – Food and Beverage – Develop and manufacture a novel method to deliver oil-based Asparagopsis seaweed as an additive to feed solutions for milk, beef and wool livestock, to radically reduce digestive-related methane emissions. Total project commitment $3.24 million ($675,000 from Commercialisation Fund)

MolyCop (NSW) – Recycling – Develop and scale recycling rubber from tyres, conveyor belts and boots, for use as hydrogen and carbon inputs for the manufacturing of green steel. Total project commitment $2.4 million ($750,000 from Commercialisation Fund)

Sleeptite (VIC) – Medical – Commercialisation of the revolutionary REMi system which embeds stretchable, soft sensors into a medical-grade mattress protector for the aged care sector. REMi will assist the aged care workforce with fall prevention, pressure sore management and night-time monitoring by collecting data in a non-invasive and unobtrusive way. Total project commitment $1.95 million ($872,004 from Commercialisation Fund)

Nexxis (WA) – Resources Technology and Critical Minerals Processing – Nexxis, in partnership with CSIRO’s Data61, will commercialise Magneto, its multi-limbed, climbing asset inspections robot. Used where access is difficult or hazardous, Magneto is capable of complex, confined space entry and inspection across onshore and offshore oil rigs, subsea installations, mining operations, infrastructure and defence projects. Total project commitment $1.86 million ($675,002 from Commercialisation Fund)

mDetect (VIC) – Resources Technology and Critical Minerals Processing –Development of a scalable manufacturing process for Muon Devices to provide early warning system, for monitoring tailings dams in mining. Total project commitment $1.47 million ($248,191 from Commercialisation Fund)

Savic (VIC) – Clean Energy – Design, development and production of the first Australian-manufactured, high-performance, roadworthy, battery-electric motorcycle. Total project commitment $1.14 million ($657,482 from Commercialisation Fund)

Samsara (NSW) – Recycling – In partnership with Australian National University (ANU), Woolworths and Main Sequence Ventures, Samsara will establish a pilot plant using a novel plastics recycling facility and process using revolutionary enzyme technology. Total project commitment $1.14 million ($568,491 from Commercialisation Fund)

Ellen Medical Devices (NSW) – Medical Products – Manufacture and validation of inexpensive portable peritoneal dialysis system for developing countries where a significant need for affordable home-based dialysis is urgently required. Total project commitment $1.04 million ($427,500 from Commercialisation Fund)

Zetifi (NSW) – Food and Beverage – Commercialisation of ZetiBase, a high-availability wireless network gateway for regional and remote businesses. Total project commitment $812,000 ($396,000 from Commercialisation Fund)

Kinaltek (NSW) – Resources Technology and Critical Minerals Processing – Prove and scale-up proprietary technology to produce metal alloy powders based on 27 different elements used in additive manufacturing. The success of the project will enable the commencement of local manufacturing and export operations for metallic alloy powders. Total project commitment $1.19 million ($500,000 from Commercialisation Fund).

These co-invested projects represent a total investment of $16.2 million, with 60 per cent of total funds ($10.1 million) contributed by the manufacturing industry. The remainder ($6.1 million) is contributed through AMGC’s $30 million Commercialisation Fund.

“We have been impressed by the depth and breadth of manufacturing proposals received to date,” AMGC managing director Dr Jens Goennemann said.

“These projects represent the capability of Australian manufacturers to make complex things – from feed products that reduce methane emissions in livestock, to portable dialysis machines for emerging economies. Australian manufacturers are exceedingly innovative and competitive when given the right support.”

“The latest round of investment via the Commercialisation Fund brings the total number of projects supported to 31. Each of these projects will generate significant opportunities, injecting close to $50 million into local operations to commercialise, scale and take Australian products global.”

For more information and to apply for a grant, go to https://www.amgc.org.au/projects/