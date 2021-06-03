Tasmania joins Land Forces 2021 with record numbers

This year’s Tasmanian delegation to the Land Forces defence expo in Brisbane have reached record numbers, headed by Tasmanian defence advocate Rear Admiral Steve Gilmore.

The Tasmanian Minerals, Manufacturing and Energy Council (TMEC) and 31 senior representatives from 16 companies have joined the Tasmanian contingent to Land Forces. Land Forces is the biggest international industry exposition that showcases land-based military equipment, technology and services in the Asia-Pacific region.

The event provides companies with the opportunity to show off each state’s expertise, know-how and products to some of the biggest armies, navies, defence contractors and air forces worldwide.

Land Forces will aid Tasmanian local companies to contact key decision-makers and buyers from across the defence sector. This will set them on the path to securing defence supply contracts.

Tasmanian companies have produced some of the most advanced products in the world, with the value of international contracts for the supply of equipment and components to the defence sector growing each year.

An example is CBG Systems, who were selected by international defence giant Hanwha on the $0.9 to $1.3 billion LAND 8116 Phase 1 project and $18 to $27B LAND 400 Phase 3 armoured vehicle projects.

Another recent agreement has been struck between NW firm Jayben Australia and Boeing subsidiary Insitu Pacific, supporting their bid for a major army drone project. Also Pivot Maritime International will provide two more simulation systems to the Royal New Zealand Navy and local boat builder PFG is awaiting the result of a recent tender to supply the Royal New Zealand Navy with three sea boats.

In collaborating efforts to take Tasmanian specialist skills, products and expertise to major defence buyers, the state will boost its reputation for an advanced manufacturing sector.

The Land Forces defence expo will take place between 1-3 June 2021 at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre.