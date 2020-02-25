TAFE SA and Groupe FIVA team up to tackle skills shortage

In order to address the skills shortage in naval shipbuilding and advanced manufacturing, TAFE South Australia has signed an MoU with French engineering services company, Groupe FIVA towards an industry and educational collaboration relating to engineering skills in manufacturing design.

“Working with experienced industry partners will ensure our curriculum and skills development aligns with the growing needs of industries, including those in defence and shipbuilding,” TAFE SA Chief Executive, David Coltman, said.

“The collaboration and resource sharing between both parties will provide great opportunities for our students, ensuring they are job-ready for careers in engineering and manufacturing design.

“TAFE SA has a strong track record of supporting the training needs of the naval shipbuilding industry, which makes this alignment with Groupe FIVA a really exciting opportunity.”

Groupe FIVA provides contracted engineering services and is expanding its footprint in Australia. Its local Adelaide-based companies, Cadgile and Kadego Engineering, both specialise in digital engineering services and enabling industry 4.0.

The educational partnership will focus on both immediate and anticipated skills needs in detail and manufacturing design. A key area of interest will be encouraging more students to undertake traineeships, training and delivering graduates with industry-relevant skills, such as 3D CAD skills. The program will also include virtual reality, augmented reality, 3D printing, and 3D laser scanning.

Naval shipbuilding, the defence industry, mining, construction, oil and gas, advanced manufacturing and other industrial projects in South Australia are likely to see increasing demand for workers skilled in computer-aided design and drafting, prototyping and engineering support services.