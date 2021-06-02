SYPAQ Systems builds Centre of Excellence for defence

SYPAQ Systems, an engineering company specialising in defence, national security and information technology, will expand its Victorian operations in a new facility. This will generate 280 high-value jobs for Victoria over the next five years.

The SYPAQ Centre of Excellence will be established in Fishermans Bend with support from the Victorian government, developing technologies and intellectual property related to autonomous systems and cyber security. This will spearhead the state’s competitive advantage in the defence sector and create $45 million each year.

“Global companies are choosing Victoria as the place to innovate and take the next big step in their journey,” minister for Industry Support and Recovery Martin Pakula said.

“The growing concentration of advanced manufacturing business and high-skilled jobs in Fishermans Bend will build its own momentum as the old GMH site is transformed into a global hub of manufacturing and design.”

SYPAQ Systems has become a leading industry participant since its establishment in Melbourne almost 30 years ago. Its mini drone has a diagonal span of 18cm, weighs 280 grams and has video and radio capacity that can be used for natural disaster response and monitoring of event crowds.

Victoria’s defence sector contributes up to $8.4B to the state’s economy per year, employing 24,000 people in 6,300 businesses which manufacture equipment and provide services for defence activities.

Moog Australia has launched a design and manufacturing facility in Heatherton, boosting production of defence systems in Australia and the Asia-Pacific. French engineering company Segula Technologies is setting up Asia Pacific headquarters in South Melbourne. Hanwha Defence Australia has signed a MOU with the government, intending to establish manufacturing operations in Geelong.

Fishermans Bend is Australia’s largest urban renewal project, covering 480 hectares in the heart of Melbourne and set to be home to 80,000 people and 80,000 jobs by 2050. SYPAQ Systems joins global firms like Boeing, Leonardo and Siemens in the Fishermans Bend location.

“We are excited about our prospects in Victoria and our ability to grow valuable jobs for Victorian workers – the opportunities available in Fishermans Bend will allow us to foster collaboration with other innovative companies and academia,” SYPAQ Systems managing director David Vicino said.