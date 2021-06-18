Swinburne Manufacturing Futures Research Institute founder joins CSIRO

CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency, has appointed Swinburne Manufacturing Futures Research Institute founder Professor Bronwyn Fox as chief scientist – almost 30 years after she began her career with CSIRO as a research assistant.

As CSIRO’s fourth female chief scientist, Fox joins the agency from Swinburne University of Technology where she is deputy vice-chancellor for Research and Enterprise.

Fox will bring a great depth of scientific experience to the role, CSIRO chief executive Dr Larry Marshall said.

“Bronwyn exemplifies the CSIRO way – driven to deliver, brilliant but humble, leading by listening, and a generous collaborator,” Marshall said.

“She has a long history of bringing together researchers from across multiple scientific domains and institutions, leveraging digital science, and helping industry to translate brilliant ideas into real world solutions.

“Her sustained commitment to supporting the growth of the manufacturing industry in Australia strongly supports our purpose to deliver solutions from science that drive Australia’s economic recovery and resilience,” he said.

As a materials and engineering scientist Fox was the founding director of Swinburne’s Manufacturing Futures Research Institute, with a mission to support the transition of Australia’s manufacturing sector to Industry 4.0, the fourth industrial revolution.

Fox has worked with CSIRO scientists for close to 30 years.

“It is wonderful to return to CSIRO as chief scientist after starting as a 22-year-old research assistant and to be able to champion science research and capability, working with industry and fostering STEM careers,” Fox said.

“The depth of scientific research at CSIRO and its committed people are a unique and special national treasure and I look forward to taking up the role.”

Fox is chair of the Australian Academy of Technology and Engineering (Victorian Division), a fellow of the Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering (ATSE), a fellow of the Royal Australian Chemical Institute (RACI) and a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (GAICD).