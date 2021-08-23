Swinburne funded for origami engineering and structural mechanics

An early career researcher at Swinburne University has been awarded funding for a three-year research project as part of the Australian Research Council’s (ARC) Discovery Early Career Researcher Award (DECRA) scheme.

Dr Jianjun Zhang is a pioneering researcher whose research covers origami engineering and structural mechanics.

Zhang’s research is part of Swinburne University’s Innovative Planet research program, focusing on sustainability and sustainable materials. His study of origami engineering and structural mechanics will help improve the safety, stability and performance of new materials for future vehicles and engineering projects.

This grant is in addition to Swinburne University’s recent ARC success with five industry and community connected grants, worth more than $2.5 million in the latest round of ARC Linkage Projects, and four Future Fellowships projects worth more than $4.2 million. This takes Swinburne University’s recent ARC funding to over $7.7 million.

Tthe DECRA funding grants are an important part of providing promising early career researchers with the support they need to advance Swinburne University’s innovative research programs.

“Our successful early career researcher is exceptional in his field, and this project is at the cutting edge of materials technology. This is research that will help create the industries, sectors and policy settings of the future. The ARC’s DECRA funding support is a welcome acknowledgement of this work,” Swinburne’s deputy vice-chancellor for Research Professor Bronwyn Fox said.

“Congratulations Dr Zhang, your work is laying the foundations to create transformative technology solutions.”

The objectives of the DECRA scheme are to support excellent basic and applied research by early career researchers; support national and international research collaboration; enhance the scale and focus of research in federal government priority areas; advance promising early career researchers; and enable research and research training in high quality and supportive environments.

DECRA projects are funded for three years and include a salary as well as $50,000 in additional funding per year for other costs essential to each project.