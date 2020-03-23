More support for small businesses through business hotline

The federal government has expanded their business hotline to support small-and-medium businesses impacted by the coronavirus.

Operations at the contact centre will be available seven days a week between 7am-11pm to provide specialised advice.

Employment, skills, small and family business minister Michaelia Cash said the extended service will help businesses seeking more information and clarity.

“During these challenging times businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19 need readily available access to advice so they can fully understand the assistance available to them and their employees,” she said.

Industry, science, and technology minister Karen Andrews said the increased support through the business hotline is a centralised and practical measure.

“We don’t want our businesses who are already experiencing the stress of trying to stay afloat and pay their staff to struggle to navigate the support on offer – so we’re taking this simple step,” she said.

“The government is committed to doing all we can to help our businesses get through this outbreak and come out the other side.”