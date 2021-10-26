Suppliers Declare group supports sustainable manufacturing

Safetyline Jalousie, an Australian louvre window manufacturing company, recently spearheaded a global movement – Suppliers Declare – that aims to encourage Australian manufacturers to place sustainability at the forefront of their operations.

Suppliers Declare was founded by Safetyline Jalousie’s founder and director, Leigh Rust, under the original framework of the UK-based Architects Declare movement. It is both a public declaration of our planet’s environmental crises and a commitment to take positive action in response to climate breakdown and biodiversity decline.

Rust came up with the idea to create the group after coming across the Architects Declare and Construction Declare movements that existed overseas and seeing the great impact they were having.

“As a company, we’ve always been committed to operating sustainability – both in how we source materials and manufacture our products,” she said.

“While there were similar sustainability movements in Australia, connecting those in other industries, there were none for manufacturers or suppliers. We identified that the goals that those in the other groups were working towards didn’t cover the operations of manufacturers, so we set out to create a group that would.”

A range of founding signatories are supporting Suppliers Declare, including Matthew Holloway of Holloway Group, Paul Borg of Supplied Holdings, David Morehouse of e2 Environments Engineered, Tim Strong of Viridi Group and Wayne Larsen of PT Blink Technology.

“As manufacturers and suppliers, our operations have a big impact on the environment around us,” Rust said.

“While this impact is often negative, simply tweaking a few things can have insurmountable benefits – and that’s what we’re encouraging others to consider through Suppliers Declare.”

The practice of sustainable manufacturing is defined by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) as the ability to manage manufacturing operations “in an environmentally and socially responsible manner.”

For more information on Suppliers Declare, or to join the growing movement, click on the link here: https://www.suppliersdeclare.com/.