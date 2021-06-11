Supermicro doubles manufacturing capacity, expands facilities

Supermicro Computer Incorporated, a server technology manufacturer, is doubling its capacity to meet global server and storage demand, as Cloud, AI and 5G/Edge drives unprecedented growth in new data and applications.

Expansion at Supermicro’s Taiwan and US facilities is near completion, aiming for production this year.

“Supermicro is investing in the future of the data centre, whether on-premises or for public clouds,” Supermicro president and CEO Charles Liang said.

“With this expansion of our manufacturing capability, we will be able to quickly ship large quantities of individual servers or within fully tested racks directly to our customers.

“We will have worldwide coverage and capacity to meet the increasing demand for servers and storage systems as more enterprises continue their digital transformation,” he said.

The new manufacturing facilities will keep costs low, leveraging US design excellence with lower-cost manufacturing in Taiwan. Supermicro will have the capacity to produce over two million servers per year.

Fully configured and tested racks will reduce pricing for customers globally through the Supermicro Rack Scale Plug and Play Solutions capability. The assembly lines will produce a range of servers and rack level integration, consisting of Supermicro products and third-party components.

Pre-defined racks of selected servers, storage and networking components working together will create solutions that are matched to existing and future workloads. Solutions include optimised servers and storage systems for Cloud, AI, 5G/Edge and Enterprise workloads.

These new rack solutions are efficient with thermal functionality, equipped to support liquid cooling options for the growing number of racks requiring high-density efficiency and performance.

Supermicro will host a virtual booth and demonstrate a wide range of server and storage options.

The company offers over 200 application-optimised systems, such as:

SuperBlade

Twin Product Family ( BigTwin , TwinPro , and FatTwin )

Rackmount Product Family (Ultra, Hyper, and CloudDC )

GPU-optimi s ed systems

Telco/5G and Edge servers

These systems enable organisations to expand their computing capacity for various industries, while reducing energy usage. Its breadth of offerings and expanded global manufacturing capabilities will ensure Supermicro can meet the growing demands of its global customers.

To learn more, visit the Supermicro website.