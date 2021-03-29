Supacat, a design and engineering specialist of high mobility defence vehicles, has selected Siemens software to boost engagement with Rheinmetall on Australia’s LAND 400 defence program.

The use of design lifecycle management and supply chain integration capabilities of Siemens’ Teamcenter software and NX software for computer-aided design (CAD) can help Supacat align their engineering processes with Rheinmetall, strengthen data governance and improve overall efficiency.

The implementation has been funded by the federal government’s Sovereign Industrial Capability Priority Grant given to Supacat last year.

The same software suite that is part of Siemens’ Xcelerator portfolio, was also recently chosen by the U.S. Air Force to standardise their digital journey and product lifecycle management (PLM).

Managing director Asia Pacific for Supacat, Michael Halloran, welcomed the collaboration with Siemens said the system lowers the barriers to the Australian supply chain entering the program.

“Supacat can manage their engineering design process and product data in an integrated single-source environment,” he said.

Supacat will use NX to model and analyse products in 3D in a process that is integrated into the Teamcenter PLM system. Teamcenter will allow Supacat to manage all engineering design workflow and approval processes, data and supporting documentation in an integrated single source.

Samantha Murray, managing director of Siemens Digital Industries Software, said that the implementation was a key step for the Australian defence industry.

“It’s great to collaborate with local Australian companies like Supacat doing innovative work that helps them connect to global supply chains,” she said.

“We’re also excited about helping upskill their staff on world-leading technology. Supacat has been taking giant strides in the areas of defence design and engineering. I commend them on this investment into future-proofing their digital capabilities to global standards.”