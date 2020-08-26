STEM centre opens at WA school

Education and Training Minister Sue Ellery visited Newton Moore Senior High School today to officially open its impressive science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) centre.

The Minister met with staff and students as she received a tour of the new facilities, which were completed ahead of schedule earlier this year.

“I am very excited to visit after announcing this impressive STEM centre had been completed ahead of schedule. It is great to see first-hand how these new facilities are inspiring students’ creativity and developing their problem solving skills. Students now have access to the best possible facilities and learning opportunities that will prepare them for the jobs of the future,” Education and Training Minister Sue Ellery said.

“STEM skills are crucial for the future prosperity of our region and it is terrific local students will be learning in some of the best facilities you can get. Local opportunities for young people to develop an interest in STEM professions will be essential as Bunbury advances its manufacturing capacity, so this centre is a vital part of our future,” Bunbury MLA Don Punch said.

The dedicated centre includes an engineering workshop, staff collaboration room, IT lab, storage areas, offices and kitchen facilities. External landscaping around the centre and refurbishments to the existing design and technology classroom block were also included in the works.

Students have been busy in the new facilities with activities including coding, designing and building prototypes such as solar cars, model submarines and drones.

These upgrades are part of the state government’s $452.8 million investment over this financial year to improve infrastructure in public schools and create jobs.

In addition to this funding, the State Government recently announced the Major School Upgrade package as part of the WA Recovery Plan. The package includes $319.2 million of new funding for upgrades and refurbishments at 63 public schools around the State, stimulating economic growth and supporting around 1,850 jobs.