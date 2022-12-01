Steel Mains to manufacture extra large water mains in WA

Extra-large steel water pipes will be produced in Western Australia for the first time by Steel Mains under a new $58 million Water Corporation contract, supporting local jobs and manufacturing in Kwinana Industrial Area.

The contract was announced yesterday by water minister Dave Kelly, where water pipes spanning 1,600 mm in diameter will be manufactured in Kwinana instead of the Steel Mains’ plant in Victoria.

This is set to eliminate previous supply chain risks and significant freight costs, while also eliminating the emissions that would be created by transporting the pipe across the country.

The first locally produced extra-large pipe will roll off the production floor in 2024 and be used during the construction of the new Alkimos Seawater Desalination Plant (ASDP) to convey water from the plant into the network.

Using 1,600mm diameter pipes at ASDP will reduce the amount of energy needed to pump water, lowering greenhouse gas emissions by 21 per cent compared to the use of smaller pipes.

“It’s fantastic to see Water Corporation leading from the front when it comes to supporting local manufacturing and local jobs by bringing the production of these extra-large steel water mains to Western Australia,” Kelly said.

“These will be the largest steel water pipes ever manufactured in WA and will eliminate reliance on pipe trucked over from the eastern states.

“In addition to considerably lower procurement costs, less energy is needed to pump water through these mains, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and helping Water Corporation towards its goal of becoming a net-zero emitter by 2035.”

Australian-owned Steel Mains has operated in Kwinana since the 1960s, and already supplies Water Corporation with high-quality, locally manufactured steel pipe in smaller sizes. The extended contract will allow the company to invest in tooling upgrades to its Kwinana factory, helping secure around 70 direct jobs.

The pipe will be produced using Australian steel with iron ore from the Pilbara and lined with cement from Cockburn Cement in Kwinana. Each 12 metre-long section of the 1,600mm pipe weighs around nine tonnes and has an expected lifespan of around 120 years.

In the 2021-22 financial year, 83.5 per cent ($878 million) of Water Corporation’s procurement is with WA-based businesses, supporting the McGowan Government’s WA Buy Local Policy and Western Australian Industry Participation Strategy.

Announced in June, ASDP will have capacity to provide 100 billion litres of safe, secure drinking water to millions of Western Australians each year. The first 50 billion litre stage will be commissioned in 2028.