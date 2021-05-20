Steber International builds maritime research vessel “Ginan”

Australian Defence will partner with local Australian boat builder, Steber International, to deliver a new regional Australia-built Defence science research vessel, strengthening maritime research skills.

Constructed in Taree by Steber International, “Ginan” is a 12 metre research vessel which is part of a $1.8 million project to support maritime research for Defence.

The boat will be utilised for science and technology trials in coastal waters, predominantly in the Sydney Harbour and Jervis Bay regions in New South Wales.

The Ginan project shows the federal government’s commitment to building high quality and versatile Australian research platforms within Defence, according to Minister for Defence Industry Melissa Price.

“We have a long history of working with Steber International and have been supported by Cummins South Pacific, Olectric Systems and a number of small service providers in the mid-north NSW coast area,” Price said.

“This has enabled us to strengthen Defence capability. While the vessel will initially focus on the development and testing of maritime robotic and autonomous systems, its versatility means it will also be used to support a range of programs, including hydrographic survey and ocean sciences.”

Ginan will replace the timber Army Work Boat which has served Defence Science for more than 30 years. The new research vessel was named after the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander word Ginan, which represents a dilly bag filled with special songs of knowledge, according to Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie.

“For the Wardaman people of Northern Australia, it also refers to the fifth brightest star in the Southern Cross,” Gillespie said.

“This project is clear evidence of our government’s commitment to using Australian know-how in the regions to grow our Defence capability.”