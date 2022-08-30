Business heavyweights and unions have come together to outline desired labour reforms ahead of this week’s Jobs and Skills Summit in Canberra.

Current and future labour shortages are expected to be the key highlight of the Federal Government’s Jobs and Skills Summit, as industry calls for Australia to tackle today’s workforce and skills shortages and modernise skills and training systems.

The Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU), Ai Group, Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), and the Business Council of Australia (BCA) launched their joint statement on common interests on skills and training.

Recommendations from the document included establishing Jobs and Skills Australia as the agency responsible for providing advice on workforce needs, investing in vocational education and training, increasing funding to Australia’s apprenticeship system, guaranteeing foundational skills for all Australians, and supporting lifelong learning.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese said he wants to see progress on skills and training, and on wages and apprenticeships at this week’s summit. The joint statement encouraged the Albanese government to work with both unions and employers, as well as the State and Territory governments to achieve labour reforms.

“But the biggest single outcome I’m hoping for is the beginning of a new culture of co-operation. A renewed understanding between unions and industry and small business and government and community groups,” he said.

ACCI chief executive officer Andrew McKellar said the joint statement was a powerful demonstration by peak business and union organisations of their genuine willingness to work together.

ACTU president Michele O’Neil said, “The upcoming Jobs and Skills Summit gives us the unique opportunity for national reform and the ACTU, Ai Group, ACCI and the BCA are working together in the national interest to expand, modernise and make more accessible our skills and training system.”

Ai Group chief executive Innes Willox said his organisation has long advocated for action to create a revitalised and appropriately funded Vocational and Education Training system.

“VET is the bedrock of the skills for our nation. Never before has the demand for skills been more urgent or more important. The establishment of Jobs and Skills Australia is a critical step in driving a high-performing training sector with industry engagement at every level. The task ahead is large, achievable and urgent,” he explained.

McKellar stated that training Australians was the best way to grow the workforce and future-proof against recurring shortages. “Skills reform is needed to provide consistent funding increases to vocational education and training, and grow apprenticeship numbers, ensuring the system is in lockstep with industry needs,” he said.

Jennifer Westacott, chief executive of BCA said, “The workforce challenge ahead is monumental but with a shared purpose businesses, unions and government can put Australians in the box seat for good jobs in new and developing industries, and make Australia a world leader in education, skills and lifelong learning.”

O’Neil also added that steps need to be taken to stop inequality growing in Australia.

“By investing in skills and training we can give workers in Australia greater opportunities, end skill shortages and be ready for the jobs of today and of the future. Our economy and workforce never stop growing and changing, and neither should education. Through investment in VET and TAFE, national foundational skills strategies, apprenticeships, and lifelong learning we can ensure no worker is left behind,” she stated.