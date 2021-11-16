SPEE3D attracts strong interest from Australian and US Defence

SPEE3D, a metal-based additive manufacturer, has been recognised in the Northern Territory as a state finalist in the 2021 Australian Export Awards.

The Australian Export Awards showcase Australian businesses which are succeeding on the global stage in key sectors such as agriculture, e-commerce, digital technologies, resources, health and biotechnology.

Australian exporters have achieved extraordinary outcomes in the past year, minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan said.

“Australia is a trading nation, and the high quality of the nominations for this year’s awards demonstrate why we are a world leading exporter,” Tehan said.

“Successful exporters are innovative, hard-working and versatile and their work supports jobs and other businesses in our community.”

In June 2021, SPEE3D sold a LightSPEE3D printer to Penn State University’s Applied Research Laboratory, which is directly linked to the US Department of Defence.

“We’ve harnessed the Top End’s can-do attitude to create printers that are the world’s fastest and can in fact print metal parts 100-1,000 faster than traditional 3D printing,” SPEE3D CTO Steven Camilleri said.

The breakthrough has already been noticed by the Australian Army, which is carrying out metal 3D printing trials that could see the technology used by the US and Australian Defence Forces.

“People in the NT are often isolated on stations, mines and anywhere out of the way. We need to be able to fix our own equipment fast,” Camilleri said.

“Therefore, SPEE3D developed metal 3D printing technology to offer a low-cost, parts-on-demand solution to organisations in regional and remote areas that need parts, a capability that’s currently being used by the Australian Military.”

The company has plans to export further, forging a path for Australian space travel.

“Designing and building rockets is an incredibly expensive and labour-intensive process,” Camilleri said.

“By printing required rocket parts as opposed to machining them, you can save thousands of hours in labour, making space transport more affordable.”

SPEE3D will compete against other finalists in the Advanced Technologies category, before an overall 2021 Australian Exporter of the Year is selected from each of the category winners.

The winner will be announced in Canberra on Thursday 25 November.