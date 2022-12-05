Sparc advances commercial graphene additive manufacturing

Sparc Technologies’ said that construction is underway for its new modular and scalable graphene-based additive manufacturing facility in Adelaide.

The manufacturing facility will support the production of commercial quantities of graphene-based additives for the growing global markets for coatings and composites.

Sparc Technologies managing director, Mike Bartels advised that all equipment for the manufacturing facility has been delivered onsite and that construction was underway.

“This will enable Sparc to supply our global customer base with commercial quantities of ecosparc product for the coatings and composites markets. Our ongoing comprehensive testing program with global tier 1 and 2 coatings companies continues to demonstrate the significant performance improvement of coatings and composites materials employing our products,” Bartels said.

“By improving coatings performance the frequency of asset maintenance can be significantly reduced which subsequently serves to reduce costs and importantly the environmental footprint associated with such activities.”

Successfully incorporating graphene into targeted materials is one of the key challenges faced by the graphene industry. Graphene tends to re-agglomerate and homogenous dispersion is vital if graphene is to impart its unique and varied attributes when incorporated into targeted materials.

Recognising this challenge, Sparc has addressed the issue through a range of unique processes, which will benefit companies involved in the production of both coatings and composite materials.

The intellectual property supporting Sparc’s graphene-based additive technology is being protected with provisional patent filings, the first of which is associated with Anticorrosive Epoxy Coatings coatings. A number of further patent filings will occur in early 2023.

Sparc Technologies is a South Australia-based company focused on the development of innovative technology solutions using the unique properties of graphene.