SpaceLink and Gilmour Space execute MOU

SpaceLink, a company that is building an information superhighway for the space economy, and Gilmour Space, a venture-backed Australian launch services provider and spacecraft manufacturer, have executed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore opportunities to incorporatethe SpaceLink relay network for communications on Gilmour’s next generation small satellite platform and integrate Gilmour-built satellites into the SpaceLink network.

The SpaceLink relay service provides secure, continuous, high-capacity communications between low Earth orbit (LEO)spacecraft and the ground. Based on today’s technology advances it provides unprecedented capacity for tasking, data download, and a variety of other communications requirements, and helps close the business case for operators of small satellites, Earth observation companies, commercial space stations, and satellite servicers and tugs.

Gilmour Space is developing new launch vehicles powered by lower-cost and safer hybrid propulsion technologies and is introducing a specialized ‘G-class’ satellite bus for next-generation space systems. Its Eris orbital rocket is making it easier for smallsat operators to find affordable and reliablelaunches into LEO beginning in 2022.

“We see the signing of this MOU as a strong endorsement of the business plans of both SpaceLink and Gilmour Space,” said Ben Greene, Chairman and CEO of Electro Optic Systems, the key strategic investor in SpaceLink. “SpaceLink looks forward to working with Gilmour Space on a definitive contract later this year.”

“We are very excited to be working closely with another leading space and defence company to enhance our small satellite and launch capabilities,” said Adam Gilmour, CEO of Gilmour Space. “The SpaceLink relay service has the potential to bring real time, high-capacity communications capability to our satellite customers.”

The MOU provides for the companies to ensure the compatibility of SpaceLink communications terminals with the Gilmour space platform and to share technical and business information to support Gilmour’s implementation of SpaceLink’s communications services and extend the communications capabilities to Gilmour’s customers. The goal of the agreement is to negotiate a definitive contract, and explore further contracts for launch services later this year.