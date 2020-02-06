Space start-up incubator now accepting submissions for 2020

The University of South Australia is open for submissions to the 2020 Venture Catalyst Space program, Australia’s first space incubator, which is now in its third year.

The program supports space start-ups to validate and test their products side by side with South Australia’s growing space industry and to complement the work of the more than 60 existing space industry companies, and the Australian Space Agency in Adelaide.

The program is aimed at creating a competitive and globally recognised space sector in South Australia, and forms part of the state government’s $4 million Space Innovation Fund.

The companies which took part in 2019 each received funding, workshops, mentoring and introductions to the Australian space industry, as well as a world-class workspace for the duration of the program.

The University of South Australia’s Innovation & Collaboration Centre (ICC) is organising the program, as the university’s startup incubator. Enabled by world-class tech resources and tools, the centre supports enterprises from idea generation to growth and expansion stages.

“Since launching the program we have supported ten companies to build out their minimum viable product, raise funds and develop partnerships with both research and industry in Australia,” associate director of the ICC, Jasmine Vreugdenburg, said.

“South Australia is home to a rapidly growing space industry, and we are once again seeking applications from local and international companies wanting to develop their networks and business ideas here.”

Co-founder of Lux, which took part in 2019, Katrina Albert said that the program enabled her business to successfully build and trial its technology in a real-world setting while developing industry connections.

“During our time in the 2019 program, we completed a successful test launch of a one-storey-high aerial monitoring balloon,” Albert said.

“This launch allowed us to test our technology which is set to be rolled out at three South Australian mine sites this year.”