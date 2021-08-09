Sovereign Industrial Capability Priority grants $8M to 11 manufacturers

Eleven Australian manufacturers are strengthening their defence manufacturing capability through the latest round of Sovereign Industrial Capability Priority (SICP) grants, sharing $8 million between them.

Minister for Defence Industry Melissa Price announced the funding on Thursday 5 August.

“These grant recipients are making crucial investments to improve their manufacturing capabilities, which is supporting Australia’s sovereign industrial base,” Price said.

“Their dedication and foresight is enabling the Australian Defence Force (ADF) to maintain its leading edge.

“We’re helping local businesses to build resilient critical supply chains in an increasingly uncertain strategic environment.”

The grants are anticipated to improve domestic manufacturing capabilities, which helps build Australia’s sovereign industrial capacity to support the Australian Defence Force.

Price looks forward to seeing more Australian small businesses thrive.

“The SICP grants not only enable businesses to improve their competitiveness, but develop new and valuable capabilities,” Price said.

“This opens up new opportunities for local businesses to become involved in our commitment to develop a strong, sustainable and secure defence industry.”

Since the grants program’s inception in November 2018, 99 grants have been awarded to Australian small and medium businesses, with a combined value of $55.6 million.

The Sovereign Industrial Capability Priority Grants announced the following new recipients:

EPE, QLD – received $1,400,000 to develop a specialised unmanned systems proving ground, training area and supporting Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and high yield explosives (CBRNe) Sensor Test and Assurance Laboratory, specifically for Australian requirements.

Diamond Defence Pty Ltd, VIC – received $290,990 to expand fibre-optic manufacturing capability at its Melbourne facility. Will enable locally manufactured, high-performance military-spec fibre optic assemblies and harnesses which are not currently available in Australia.

Moog Australia, VIC – received $209,772 to acquire and install new specialist equipment.

Novafast International Pty Ltd, SA – received $1,366,962 to support the acquisition and installation of new robotics equipment for new manufacturing technologies in composite products.

Varley Rafael Australia, VIC – received $183,022 to expand its current Guided Weapons capabilities by setting up and commissioning a SPIKE Launcher assembly line, by upgrading facilities and associated security measures.

HTA Group Pty Ltd, VIC/NSW – received $1,069,479 to support the acquisition and installation of specialist equipment for defence and aerospace compliant vacuum hardening processes in Victoria and New South Wales.

Australian Precision Technologies Pty Ltd, VIC – received $1,054,137 to expand and update specialist equipment and current facilities for precision machining and milling.

Able Industries Engineering Pty Ltd, VIC – received $1,395,344 to purchase, construct, install and commission new capital equipment, implement workforce training, skills development and quality accreditation.

Able Industries Engineering Pty Ltd, VIC – received a further $331,450 to complete required building modifications to enhance the company’s ability to manufacture key components.

Abstec Calibrations Australia Pty Ltd, SA – received $185,117 to extend its existing laboratory area to meet increased demand from defence industry and to improve their National Association of Testing Authorities (NATA) scope of accreditation.

GW Kewder Engineering Pty Ltd, VIC – received $294,000 to invest in specialist machining tools to continue to support the manufacture of precision components.

Campagno Engineering Pty Ltd, VIC – received $609,266 to acquire and install specialist equipment.

Sovereign Industrial Capability Priority grant applications can be made at any time and submitted through the Centre for Defence Industry Capability at https://www.business.gov.au/Grants-and-Programs/Sovereign-Industrial-Capability-Priority-Grants.